New Delhi: The situation in Ukraine remains tense since Russia launched its offensive over a month ago. In the Ukrainian town of Ivankiv, which is 50 miles away from capital city Kyiv, young girls were forced to cut their hair short to avoid getting raped by Russian troops. The young girls resorted to cutting their hair short in order to look "less attractive", a way to avoid being raped by the occupying Russian soldiers, the town's deputy mayor Maryna Beschastna said.

Beschasta described the brutality of the Russian soldiers and said two teen sisters were raped in a village in the area. She said women were pulled out of their basements by their hair an teen two sisters

“Women were pulled by their hair out of their basements, so that they could abuse them. Girls started cutting their hair short to be less attractive, so no one looks at them anymore,” Beschasta was quoted as saying by ITV News.

“There was a case in one village, two sister were raped… girls of 15 and 16… children,” she said.

Ukrainian authorities and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of atrocities in the war that began with a February 24 invasion. More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and millions more have been displaced. Some of the grisliest evidence has been found in towns around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from which Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops pulled back in recent days.

In Bucha, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk has said investigators found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians and were still finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares — 90% of whom were shot. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

On Friday, workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a church under spitting rain, lining up black body bags in rows in the mud. About 67 people were buried in the grave, according to a statement from Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova’s office.

“Like the massacres in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack on Kramatorsk should be one of the charges at the tribunal that must be held,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.