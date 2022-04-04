Kyiv: As Moscow start withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv, a Ukrainian politician has claimed that Russian soldiers have raped minor girls as young as 10-years-old and branded women’s bodies with ‘swastika-shaped’ burns. Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenk said Russian soldiers also looted the cities they captured and couriered ‘endless’ packages to their homeland “with what they stole.”Also Read - Russia Ukraine News: Will Car Prices Rise Further? Know Here

"Russian soldiers loot, rape and kill. 10 y.o. girls with vaginal and rectal tears. Women with swastika-shaped burns. Russia. Russian Men did this. And Russian mothers raised them. A nation of immoral criminals," Vasylenk wrote on Twitter.

The ‘good’ Russians are burning their passports and no longer wish to be called Russian. The rest are Putin accomplices. And guilty of genocide of the Ukrainian nation — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 3, 2022



She also posted a photograph of what she said was the “tortured body of a raped and killed woman”, and wrote, “I’m speechless. My mind is paralyzed with anger and fear and hatred. #StopGenocide #StopPutinNOW.”

Tortured body of a raped and killed woman. I’m speechless. My@mind is paralyzed with anger and fear and hatred. #StopGenocide #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/Kl0ufDigJi — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 3, 2022

The Ukrainian MP also posted screengrabs of a “3-hour” long CCTV recording from a courier service in Mazyr, in which, according to her, the Russian servicemen are sending home “endless packages with what they stole.”

“Hello, darling,I looted, raped, tortured and killed in Ukraine. But I am sending you a TV, air conditioners,e-scooters and other goods. I watched the 3-hour CCTV recording from a courier service in Mazyr, Belarus. Russian servicemen send endless packages with what they stole,” she wrote on Twitter.

– Hello,darling,I looted, raped, tortured and killed in #Ukraine. But I am sending you a TV, air conditioners,e-scooters and other goods. I watched the 3-hour CCTV recording from a courier service in Mazyr, #Belarus. Russian servicemen send endless packages with what they stole pic.twitter.com/KOabKCvzSb — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) April 3, 2022

She said her “heart breaks more” as volunteers working in the “liberated villages”, or the places from where Russian forces have retreated, tell her that “not many babies left” in those places. “Bucha, Irpin and the rest were family suburbia, now just a massacre site,” she tweeted.

Russia Rejects Ukraine’s Claim Of War Crime

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has strongly rejected the accusations that Russian troops committed atrocities against civilians in Ukraine and pushed for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the Ukrainian claims that Russian troops had killed hundreds of civilians outside Kyiv can’t be trusted, adding that “we categorically reject the accusations.”

Peskov’s comment in a conference call with reporters followed the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement accusing the Ukrainian authorities of stage-managing what it described as a “provocation” to smear Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in areas outside the Ukrainian capital after last week’s withdrawal of Russian troops, many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture. International leaders have condemned the reported atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.