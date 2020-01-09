New Delhi: Triggering speculation that Ukrainian Boeing 737 may not have crashed owing to a technical snag, a probe has revealed that the plane turned ‘back’ after problem, reported AFP. The plane crashed soon after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 onboard. As the crash took place soon after Iran fired ballistic missiles targeting US military bases in Iraq, it was being speculated whether Iran by mistake shot down its own plane.

The plane was new and was checked a few days ago. The authorities in Ukraine, according to reports, are not ruling out missile attack either. “We must investigate all possible causes,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook asking people to not indulge in rumour-mongering.

On Wednesday, however, the director-general of the Iran Civil Aviation Organisation said the Ukrainian Boeing 737 didn’t declare an emergency.

According to an initial report by Iranian investigators, Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Tehran.

The report, by Iran’s civil aviation organisation, cited witnesses on the ground and in a passing aircraft flying at high altitude as saying the jet was on fire while still aloft, reported Reuters. The report didn’t specify the technical fault.