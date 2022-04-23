New Delhi: According to the reports just coming in, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday has called again for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he seeks a possibility or an effort to “put an end to the war”.Also Read - Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'Lover' Reappears With a 'New Look' in Moscow

"I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it," said Zelensky while addressing a press conference at a metro station in the heart of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. He said that he was "not afraid to meet" Putin if it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has said that it will try to evacuate Mariupol civilians from noon, reported AFP News Agency adding that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be visiting Kyiv on Sunday as said by Zelensky.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will join Blinken for the visit to Kyiv, Zelensky said. Sunday’s visit comes before a major US-hosted meeting in Germany on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine’s longer-term security.

According to a report released by UN Migration Agency on Friday, over 7.7 million or 17 per cent of Ukraine’s population have been internally displaced since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in its report, said that more than 600,000 additional people were internally displaced in Ukraine in the first 17 days of April. The most pressing needs identified included cash and access to financial support, followed by medicines and medical supplies, reported IOM.

Notably, Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, which will include heavy artillery weapons, howitzers, ammunition, and tactical drones.

(With agency inputs)