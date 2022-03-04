Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: Hours after the Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday demanded tougher sanctions on Russia. Talking about the seriousness of the attack on the nuclear power plant, Zelenskyy said if there is an explosion at the nuclear power plant, it is the end of Europe.Also Read - Sensex Today Falls 769 Points, Nifty Below 16,250 As Russia Ukraine War Intensifies

He said he has informed the leaders of the US, Britain, the European Union and the International Atomic Energy Agency about the threat of nuclear disaster after Russian troops shelled a nuclear power plant.

He added that only urgent action by Europe can stop the Russian troops. "Do not allow the death of Europe from a catastrophe at a nuclear power station," he said

Notably, he called on politicians and citizens to pressurise the Russian leadership to stop Russian troops.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden spoke to Zelenskyy to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and urged Russia to cease its military activities in the affected area and allow access to emergency responders.

Biden also spoke with the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the US Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to receive an update on the situation at the plant.

On the 9th day of the Ukraine invasion, the Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant early on Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.