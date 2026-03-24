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Ukrainian President Zelenskyy makes explosive claim, says Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy makes explosive claim, says Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy makes explosive claim, says Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy makes explosive claim, says Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran

Kyiv: Amid the ongoing conflict between the United States-Israel and Iran, Ukraine has made a dramatic entry, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) claiming that he has evidence that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran for the war. He said Moscow’s aid is helping Tehran stay afloat and prolonging the conflict.

What did Volodymyr Zelenskyy Say?

“There is growing evidence that the Russians continue to provide the Iranian regime with intelligence support. This is clearly a destructive activity, and it must be stopped, as it only leads to further destabilisation. All decent states are interested in guaranteeing security and preventing a larger crisis. Markets are already reacting negatively, and this is significantly complicating the fuel situation in many countries. By helping the Iranian regime stay afloat and strike more accurately, Russia is effectively prolonging the war. There must be a response,” Zelenskyy said.

Xi Jinping in massive trouble as Iran war disrupts China’s oil supply, fuel prices spike twice in 13 days, petrol, diesel now cost…

Russian Foreign Minister Talked To His Iranian Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

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Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, “On March 23, FMs Sergey Lavrov & Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke over the phone. The Ministers discussed the deterioration in the Persian Gulf caused by US-Israeli aggression. They also voiced concern over the conflict’s dangerous expansion into the Caspian region.”

Sergey Lavrov stressed the categorical unacceptability of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which creates unacceptable risks for the safety of Russian personnel and could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences for all countries of the region without exception, an official statement said.

Israeli PM Talked To US President Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with his US counterpart on Monday. Both leaders agreed to pursue a deal that would secure their key interests.

Netanyahu vowed to continue missile attacks on Iran and Lebanon.

(With ANI inputs)

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