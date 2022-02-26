Russia Ukraine War: As missiles dropped on Kyiv on the third day of the Russian invasion, a tiny miracle was brought into the world amid the chaos when a woman gave birth to her baby daughter in an underground metro station. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to share the happy news on Saturday. “First (to our knowledge) baby was born in one of the shelters in Kyiv. Under the ground, next to the burning buildings and Russian tanks We shall call her Freedom!”Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: FIDE Moves Chess Olympiad Out of Russia

Attached to the tweet was a picture of the baby asleep while her mother holds her hand and looking well. Also Read - Zelenskyy Quashes Rumours Of Fleeing Kyiv In Selfie Video, Pledges To 'Not Lay Down Weapons'

First (to our knowledge) baby was born in one of the shelters in Kyiv. Under the ground, next to the burning buildings and Russian tanks… We shall call her Freedom! 💛💙 Believe in Ukraine, #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/gyV7l2y9K1 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 26, 2022

Also Read - Importance Of Black Sea In Global Markets | Explained

According to a Daily Mail report said, the baby girl was actually named Mia and was born to a 23-year-old woman taking shelter in an underground metro station. Mia was delivered by Ukrainian Police officers, who rushed to her mother’s aid when she went into labour. Both mother and daughter are healthy and doing well.

Heart-warming photos taken moments after the baby was born were also shared by Chairwoman of Democracy in Action Conference Hannah Hopko. She said, “Mia was born in shelter this night in stressful environment- bombing of Kyiv. Her mom is happy after this challenging birth giving.”

A brave woman gave birth to a baby named Mia, in Kiev Underground! https://t.co/1fm4ZShTsP — 🐾☕🎮❤ Raphi, Stands With Ukraine 🇺🇦🌞 (@Raphael_F666) February 26, 2022

The birth of this child in these desperate times has evoked touching response from several people on social media.