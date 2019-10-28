London: In what would be his 10th visit to the country, Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month. 70-year-old Charles, is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi for the two-day visit on Wednesday, November 13 to talk on a host of issues like sustainable markets, climate change and social finance.

The announcement comes a week after Charles’ son William and his wife Kate completed a four-day trip to India’s neighbour Pakistan.

Prince Charles had earlier visited India in 1975, 1980, 1991, 1992, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2013.

His last visit was as part of a joint tour with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Brunei, India, Singapore and Malaysia in November 2017. During the visit, he held talks on wide-ranging issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Britain has been keen to secure a trade deal with India after it leaves the European Union. Bilateral trade between India and Britain stands at $12.19 billion with India being the third largest investor in Britain and the second largest international job creator in that country.

Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora in UK is one of the largest ethnic minority communities in the country, with the 2011 census recording approximately 1.5 million people of Indian origin equating to almost 1.8 percent of the population and contributing 6 per cent of the country’s GDP.

