UN Calls Famine In Northern Gaza ‘Entirely Man-Made’, Urges Israel For ‘Unfettered Access’ To Humanitarian Aid

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, a staggering 88 per cent of Gaza's population is currently experiencing 'emergency or worse' food insecurity.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning about the looming threat of famine in the northern part of Gaza. In a recent address, he emphasized the urgent need for Israel to allow complete and unrestricted access for humanitarian aid across Gaza. Guterres highlighted the critical situation by stating that 1.1 million people in Gaza are on the brink of catastrophic hunger. In a video posted on X, Antonio Guterres said, “I call on the Israeli authorities to ensure complete and unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza and for the international community to fully support our humanitarian efforts. We must act now to prevent the unthinkable, the unacceptable and the unjustifiable.

“While sharing the video on X, Guterres wrote, “Famine in the northern part of Gaza is imminent. 1.1 million people in Gaza are facing catastrophic hunger – the highest number of people ever recorded -anywhere, anytime. This is an entirely manmade disaster. And it can – and must – be halted. “Guterres’ statement comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Israel launched the counter-offensive operation against Hamas on October 7.

WFP statement on food security situation in Gaza

The World Food Programme (WFP) recently released a statement on the serious food security situation in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the alarming levels of food insecurity faced by the population. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, a staggering 88 per cent of Gaza’s population is currently experiencing ’emergency or worse’ food insecurity. The report also issued a stark warning, stating that famine in northern Gaza is ‘imminent.’

WFP Director Cindy McCain expressed deep concern, emphasizing that people in Gaza are currently starving to death. The rapid escalation of this man-made hunger and malnutrition crisis in Gaza has been described as terrifying by McCain.

The IPC report, compiled by a consortium of NGOs, governments, and UN agencies, predicts that without immediate intervention, half of the population of the Gaza Strip, amounting to 1.11 million people, could face catastrophic conditions by mid-July. The report also highlights the acute malnutrition crisis among children in Gaza, with one in three children below the age of two suffering from severe malnutrition.

The situation in Southern Gaza is also alarming, with the region edging closer to famine conditions, which could potentially be reached by July. The report underscores the urgent need for aid organizations to be granted access to the Gaza Strip to provide essential food, water, and nutritional support to the population. It emphasizes that a humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to address the impending crisis. The report warns that famine is expected to hit the 300,000 people trapped in Northern Gaza between now and May, further underscoring the critical need for immediate intervention.

