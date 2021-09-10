The United Nations (UN) on Friday released a statement condemning the Taliban’s treatment of journalists and peaceful protesters. This comes after members of the armed group used live ammunitions, batons and whips, resulting in the killing of at least four protesters, according to a Al Jazeera report.Also Read - Breaking: Rohullah Saleh, Brother of Amrullah Saleh Tortured, Shot Dead by Taliban, Claims Report

"We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force towards, and the arbitrary detention of those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and the journalists covering the protests," Ravina Shamdasani, UN rights spokeswoman, told a briefing in Geneva on Friday.

Shamdasani also said journalists have faced intimidation. "One journalist was reported to have been told, as he was being kicked in the head that you are lucky you have not been beheaded," she said.

Earlier, this week, the Taliban attacked women who were protesting against the new government on the streets of Kabul. To recall, the Taliban had earlier assured the international community that women in Afghanistan would enjoy all rights and liberties guaranteed under Islamic law. In the province of Herat, two protesters were shot dead by the militant group on September 7, reported Reuters.

“There is an obligation to ensure that any use of force in response to protests is a last resort, strictly necessary and proportionate,” Shamdasani warned Taliban leaders.

UN also cautioned against the use of firearms in situations which do not possess an “imminent threat of death or serious injury”.