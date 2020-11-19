New Delhi: UN-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has warned French President Emmanuel Macron and “others like him” that they will be targeted by those ready to be “sacrificed for the honour of the Prophet”, said a report. Also Read - France Plans Hefty Punishment Against Those Issuing 'Virginity Certificate' For Marriage

According to an article published by The Indian Express, the terror group, in an unsigned article published on the website of its online journal Al Qalam has not only called President Macron a "blasphemer" but also threatened him for his support for the publication of cartoons of Prophet Muhammad by the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

The article said, "If not today then tomorrow, if not tomorrow then day after there will be some Abdullah Checheni (the Chechen youth who killed a teacher in Paris last month), Mumtaz Qadri (who killed Pakistani politician Salman Taseer in 2011), and Ghazi Khalid (who shot dead Tahir Ahmed Naseem, an Ahmedi, in a Pakistan courtroom where Naseem was being tried for alleged blasphemy in July this year)."

The article that goes with the header, ‘Muslims: Sacrifice for the Honour of the Prophet’, further stated, “if someone commits the sin of blasphemy, it gives birth to the Abdullah type of young men… no Muslim will allow you to burn the Koran or blaspheme against the Prophet.”

Even though JeM has been listed as a proscribed organisation by Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority and the Deobandi JeM and its leader Masood Azhar are designated terrorist entities under the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1267, its website Al Qalam continues to be available. The date on the main page of the website is May 2019, but the articles in it are being updated regularly on a page called Madina Madina and the article that mentions President Macron is the latest update in it, said The Indian Express report.

Macron’s staunch support of secular laws that the Prophet Muhammad caricatures are protected under freedom of speech had triggered many protests and also heightened tensions between the French government and the Muslim world. Protesters in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Turkey and Gaza not only burned his effigies but also branded him a ‘Satan-worshipper’.