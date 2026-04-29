Home

News

Unacceptable: UK summons Iran envoy over controversial give lives in battle message

‘Unacceptable’: UK summons Iran envoy over controversial ‘give lives in battle’ message

The Iranian embassy’s ‘sacrifice your lives’ message to expats sparks outrage in the UK. Scroll down for details.

(Images: Wikipedia)

Iran-US tensions: In the major update surrounding Iran, a fresh debate has erupted as the Iranian embassy in the UK urged the expatriates to “sacrifice their lives” for the nation, reportedly. The message further led to strong reactions from the British authorities. The Independent reported that the embassy shared a message on its Telegram channel under a campaign named “Jan Fada”, which means devotion or sacrificing life.

Message of Iran’s embassy

The message read, “All brave and distinguished children of Iran are invited to participate consciously and register in this campaign, adding another golden page to the book of honours of this ancient land and demonstrating that their hearts are bound to the dignity and greatness of their homeland,” as reported by the Evening Standard.

“Let us all, one and all, give our lives in battle. Rather than surrender our country to the enemy,” it further stated.

Also Read: US won’t tolerate Iran normalising tolls on Strait of Hormuz passage: Marco Rubio

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Reaction of the UK government

The controversial post has led to serious reactions in the UK. It’s because the authorities have strongly opposed the nature of the message. The government, through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, summoned the ambassador of Iran, Seyed Ali Mousavi, and reportedly called the message “unacceptable”.

Response of Iran

“Iranians around the world have always cared deeply about their homeland and the protection of its territorial integrity and they always will,” as reported by Metro, citing a spokesperson of the Iranian Embassy.

“The Jan Fada platform is intended for all Iranians who wish to support and defend their country, and it does not promote any form of hostility. Any claims or assumptions to the contrary are simply unfounded. Such biased judgments are made hastily and without proper understanding,” said the spokesperson, reportedly.

The embassy has defended the campaign, as per a report, stating that it’s about patriotism and support for the country. Alongside this, a spokesperson mentioned that the Iranians across the world have stood with the country and that the campaign being talked about shows the loyalty.

Also Read: Pakistan’s big blow to Donald Trump: Builds 6 corridors with Iran, but plan may fail without India – Here’s why

The message comes at a time when the tensions in West Asia have still not ceased completely. When Iran has mentioned that the message was misunderstood, the reaction of the UK shows the growing concerns on the geopolitical front.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.