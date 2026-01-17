Home

Unbelievable: Donald Trump ‘thanks’, ‘shows respect’ to Iran

US President Donald Trump thanked his and the US’s nemesis, the Iranian regime, on Friday, January 16.

New Delhi: In an unexpected, out-of-the-blue gesture, US President Donald Trump thanked his and the US’s nemesis, the Iranian regime, on Friday, January 16. He thanked the Iranian government for calling off the executions of ‘hundreds of protesters’ arrested as the law-enforcing agencies took on the protesters in dozens of Iranian cities.

“I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

