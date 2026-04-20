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Uncertainty looms over proposed US-Iran talks; Trump warns Tehran of devastation if talks fail

Uncertainty looms over proposed US-Iran talks; Trump warns Tehran of ‘devastation’ if talks fail

In a lengthy social media post on Sunday, Donald Trump confirmed that US negotiators would be travelling to Pakistan.

US-Iran talks are in a limbo.

New Delhi: The second round of talks between the United States and Iran is scheduled to take place this week in Islamabad, Pakistan. US President Donald Trump has announced that his delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Monday. Conversely, Iran has stated that there are currently no plans for such negotiations. Extensive preparations for this event are already underway in Pakistan. On the other hand, aggressive rhetoric from both sides—coupled with unfolding developments around the Strait of Hormuz—is casting a shadow of uncertainty over the “Islamabad Talks.” Consequently, Pakistan is currently treading with extreme caution.

Confusion Surrounds Second Round of US-Iran Talks

Confusion surrounding the proposed second round of US-Iran talks continues to mount. At the root of this confusion lies the conflicting rhetoric emanating from both camps. The statements issued by Iran and the United States appear to be at odds with one another. While Donald Trump had announced as early as Sunday that he would be dispatching a delegation to Pakistan, Iranian officials have yet to officially confirm their own travel plans to Islamabad.

Statements from Iran and the US

In a lengthy social media post on Sunday, Donald Trump confirmed that US negotiators would be travelling to Pakistan. He also issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that if they failed to reach an agreement, the US military would unleash “devastation” upon their country. In response, Iran’s state-run media characterized Trump’s announcement as a calculated “ploy” by the US—part of a broader strategy designed to exert pressure.

Iran’s state media further alleged that the US is not only making excessive demands and harbouring unrealistic expectations but is also constantly shifting its stance. They view this as a deliberate attempt by the US to derail the diplomatic dialogue with Iran. Furthermore, Iran has lodged a strong protest against the US Navy’s blockade of its ports and the Strait of Hormuz, labelling it a major impediment to the negotiation process.

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IRGC’s Firm Stance

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has adopted a tough stance regarding the United States. It has declared that it will not bow down to the U.S. and, if necessary, is prepared to wage war for months. The IRGC has reportedly refused to engage in negotiations until all of Iran’s demands are met.

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency has reported that negotiations cannot proceed as long as the U.S. naval blockade remains in effect. Iranian officials view this blockade as a direct violation of previous mutual agreements, a development that has eroded trust between the two sides. Consequently, a clear crisis looms over the negotiation process.

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