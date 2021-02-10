New Delhi: At least three Indian workers were killed and six other workers were missing after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bhutan. As per a Reuters report, rescuers recovered three bodies from the site of Wangchu bridge 60 km (37 miles) south west of the capital Thimphu. Also Read - West Bengal: 2 Dead, 7 Injured After Part of Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Malda

"The partially constructed bridge collapsed on Tuesday and we are still looking for missing workers," said Lendup, a police officer overseeing the rescue operations.

"Saying prayers for the lives lost and hoping we find all missing persons safe and sound," Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said in a twitter post.

The nationality of those missing was not immediately clear. The bridge was aimed at linking Haa district with Paro, where the Himalayan country’s international airport is located.

A video of the 204-meter long Wangchu bridge moments after it collapsed with 9 workers on it.

Only 3 have been recovered so far. pic.twitter.com/wNgRFJfQ72 — The Bhutanese (@thebhutanese) February 9, 2021

The cause of the collapse was not known immediately.