New Delhi: India's top fugitive, and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has tested positive for coronavirus, media reports said on Friday. His wife has also tested positive for the infection.

They are getting treated at Karachi's military hospital, reports suggested.

Dawood Ibrahim is currently believed to be residing in Karachi. He is accused in the 1993 Bombay blasts.