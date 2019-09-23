







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New York to participate at the 74th United Nations Global Assembly (UNGA) to address climate change as part of the opening ceremony of Climate Action Summit.

Over 60 countries have been invited to speak in the UN Climate Action Summit, that will be hosted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Notably, PM Modi is one of the first speakers in the global summit.

In his address, Modi is expected to highlight the Centre’s ambitious plans for a sustainable future, including plans on renewable energy as well as call for a for disaster resilient infrastructure.

Apart from addressing issues on the climate, Prime Minister Modi will also hold “multilateral and bilateral” dialogues, the mega-diaspora ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, with a number of world leaders.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said that the nation’s outreach in this year’s UNGA will be unprecedented and will result in concrete, tangible, action-oriented outcomes.

The PM will hold discussions with the President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, followed by a bilateral with the Italian PM Giuseppe Conte. This will be followed by a meeting with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore after which he will conduct a meeting with Maldives President Ibrahim Solih.

Another engagement is likely to take place with Qatar’s Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed a gathering of over 50,000 members of Indian-American diaspora at Houston’s NRG Stadium where he highlighted various issues, including bidding farewell to Article 370.