‘Guiding light’: India's G20 Presidency Marked Historic Milestone, Says UNGA President

New York: India’s recent G20 Presidency achieved a historic milestone by including the African Union as a permanent member, said United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis on Saturday. While addressing the gathering at the ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ event he said that the inclusion of the African Union as a G20 member is ‘strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South’. “India’s recent G20 presidency marked a historic milestone. Being the first to usher the African Union into the group as a permanent member. A strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South,” he said.

Francis highlighted that India plays an “unparalleled role” in the global mission for a better and more sustainable world. He referred to India’s legacy of contributions as a “guiding light,” which includes endeavours such as championing democracy and promoting women-led development.

