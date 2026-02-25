UNGA Votes on Immediate Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire: 107 countries extend support; What was India’s stand? These 51 nations abstain

Home

UNGA Votes on Immediate Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire: 107 countries extend support; What was Indias stand? These 51 nations abstain

India on Tuesday abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly draft resolution that called for an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. A total of 107 countries supported the resolution.

India abstained from voting on the proposal, which was consistent with its previous abstention record. The proposal called for an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The resolution, titled ‘Support for Lasting Peace in Ukraine,’ was adopted on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It received 107 votes in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions from the 193-member assembly, as reported by news agency ANI.

Which 51 Nations Refrained from Participating in the Voting?

Apart from India, the prominent countries that did not participate in the vote are:

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Brazil

China

South Africa

Sri Lanka

the United Arab Emirates

the United States

What Does the Resolution Demand from Russia and Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy t00k to the X platform to express gratitude to all 107 countries that supported the resolution. Taking to X, he wrote, “I am grateful to each of the 107 countries that stood with Ukraine today in defense of life at the @UN. The General Assembly adopted our resolution in support of a lasting peace, with clear calls for a full ceasefire and the return of our people. These are the right and necessary steps. And we will keep working actively to achieve peace, together with our partners.”

I am grateful to each of the 107 countries that stood with Ukraine today in defense of life at the @UN. The General Assembly adopted our resolution in support of a lasting peace, with clear calls for a full ceasefire and the return of our people. These are the right and… pic.twitter.com/s5tmD1Bymm — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, describing the war as a violation of international law and a threat to global peace. In a post on X, Guterres said, “24 February marks four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the @UNCharter & international law. This devastating war is a stain on our collective consciousness & remains a threat to regional & international peace & security. The longer the war continues, the deadlier it becomes. Civilians bear the brunt of this conflict, with 2025 witnessing the largest number of civilians killed in Ukraine.”

24 February marks four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the @UN Charter & international law. This devastating war is a stain on our collective consciousness & remains a threat to regional & international peace & security. The… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 24, 2026

He called for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward achieving a just and lasting peace.”This is simply unacceptable. I reiterate my call for an immediate, full & unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting & comprehensive peace. For peace to be just, it must be in line with international law, respecting Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty & territorial integrity,” the post read.

