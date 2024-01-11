United Airlines Flight To Chicago Forced to Make EMERGENCY Landing in Tampa After Open Door Indicator Turns On

The aircraft — carrying 123 passengers and five crew members — made the emergency landing “as a precaution this afternoon to address a possible mechanical issue,” a United spokesperson told The Post.



An open door indicator light caused an United Airlines flight from Sarasota in Florida to make emergency landing at Tampa International Airport. According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, United Airlines flight 2434 left Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport for Chicago at 3:42 p.m. but was diverted to Tampa less than an hour later, landing at 4:35 p.m.

