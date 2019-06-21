New Delhi: United Airlines on Friday said that it has suspended flights from New Jersey’s Newark airport to Mumbai after conducting a thorough safety and security review of their Indian service through Iranian airspace.

The safety review was conducted after Iran shot down an unarmed high-altitude US surveillance Global Hawk aircraft, Reuters noted.

“Given current events in Iran, United Airlines has conducted a thorough safety and security review of our India service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service between New York/Newark and India (Mumbai) beginning today evening,” ANI quoted a statement by United Airlines.

In the wake of heightened military activity, the US, in May, had warned its airlines of possible risk while flying over Iran and nearby areas.

“Although Iran likely has no intention to target civil aircraft, the presence of multiple long-range, advanced anti-aircraft capable weapons in a tense environment poses a possible risk of miscalculation or misidentification, especially during periods of heightened political tension and rhetoric,” Reuters reported.