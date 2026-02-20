This country blocks Donald Trump from using RAF bases for potential Iran strikes – not China, India or Pakistan, but…

Home

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer blocked the United States from using RAF bases to strike Iran.

UK Blocked US From Using RAF Bases For Potential Iran Strikes: Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran and ongoing peace talks, a significant development has surfaced from the United Kingdom where the government has refused Washington’s request to use the British air bases for potential airstrikes on the Middle East country. This decision by the UK government may escalate tensions regarding the planned transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer showed a red flag to US long-range bombing operations from its RAF Fairford, which is located at a crucial location near Swindon, citing that supporting pre-emptive attacks on Tehran could breach international laws.

Notably, US has been increasing its military presence in the Middle East and planning for possible military action against Iran, even the diplomatic talks are underway. It has deployed aircraft carriers, warships and fighter jets in the region.

Now, the issue is expected to affect the talks over a joint UK-US base on Diego Garcia, which is located in the Chagos Islands. The facility is seen as a perfect base for any long-range military operations in the region.

Donald Trump Reacted to UK Position

US President Donald Trump has reacted to UK stance and has issued a warning against relinquishing control of the Chagos Islands. He took to Truth Social and wrote that his country may need to use Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford to stop a possible attack by what he called a highly unstable and dangerous regime.

Under the current treaty, any strike conducted by the US from Diego Garcia would need the UK to be informed, but using the crucial RAF bases requires its permission and approval.

It is to be noted that the British rejection to allow and support a pre-emptive strike shows years-long caution within the government. As per the international law which was adopted into UK policy after 2001, a country can be held responsible if it deliberately helps an ally country carry out an unlawful military action.

The Chagos Deal

Amid all the development, tensions have escalated in recent months over UK’s UK’s decision to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and lease back Diego Garcia for at least 99 years under the £35 billion deal. For Washington, the base is crucial to Indo-Pacific and Middle East operations.

Trump requested UK not to continue with the deal, writing, “DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!”. Earlier, the US President termed the deal a “big mistake.”

