Rishi Sunak Supports Bullying Minister Who Sent Abusive Text Messages To Colleague

New Delhi: Britain’s newly-appointed Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has come under the radar once again for his support for controversial government officials. He is currently being criticised for supporting a minister accused of bullying a colleague, reported Reuters, quoting Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden. He had allegedly sent abusive phone messages to one of the colleagues and said in his defense that they were sent “in the heat of the moment”.

The Sunday Times published text messages sent by the minister Gavin Williamson to the former chief whip, or Conservative Party enforcer, Wendy Morton, in which he criticised her and used expletive-ridden language.

The newspaper said he was angry about not being invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and that Morton had made an official complaint to the governing party. “These were said in the heat of the moment, expressing frustration. It was a difficult time for the party. I think he now accepts that he shouldn’t have done it and he regrets doing so,” Dowden told Sky News. “He shouldn’t have sent those messages… But of course the Prime Minister continues to have confidence in Gavin Williamson.”

SUNAK UNDER PRESSURE FOR HIS GOVERNMENTAL APPOINTMENTS

Since being appointed as Britain’s third Prime Minister in two months almost two weeks ago, Sunak has come under pressure for his government appointments, particularly Suella Braverman’s reappointment as Interior Minister. Braverman was fired by Sunak’s predecessor for breaching email security rules.

Earlier this week, Braverman faced heavy criticism for describing the arrival of asylum seekers as an invasion, with lawmakers across the political spectrum warning of the risk of using inflammatory language. Her comments came a day after a man used fire bombs to attack an immigration processing centre in the port town of Dover.

In October, Braverman in an interview to The Spectator, branded Indians as the “largest group of people who overstay” their visas in the UK. This comment was also widely criticised.