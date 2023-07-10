Home

United Kingdom’s Oxford City To Get First Hindu Temple

The city council in Oxford, central southern England, has approved plans.

The Oxford Hindu Temple Project will transform the football changing rooms.

First Hindu Temple In Oxford, England: There is a piece of good news for the Hindu community in Oxford, England. The city council in Oxford, central southern England, has approved plans to convert changing rooms at a derelict sports pavilion into a Hindu temple and a community centre, say media reports.

The Oxford Hindu Temple Project will transform the football changing rooms located at Court Place Farm in Marston, Oxford, reported the BBC.

The new structure will house two halls in the building, one will function as a place of worship while the other would be used for community gatherings. Meanwhile, plans for the internal design are due to be submitted.

“We feel extraordinarily proud at this historic moment as we look forward to creating a welcoming hub at Court Place Farm,” Dr Gian Gopal, founding chairman of the Oxford Hindu Temple Project, told BBC.

The group had been looking for a suitable building for 15 years and had appealed to the council to help them find a site for the temple after bids at other venues fell through.

Councillor Linda Smith, cabinet member for housing, said: “The newly approved plans propose to make fantastic use of the site, creating Oxfordshire’s only Hindu Temple as well as a community hub offering activities to the wider public.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

