United Kingdom’s University Of Birmingham In Eye Of Storm Over ‘Sikhs Muslims’ Confusion

Many social media users said that the mistake was "embarrassing" and left them "utterly gobsmacked".

The University of Birmingham has deleted the post. (File)

University Of Birmingham: The University of Birmingham has faced the ire of the members of the Sikh community in the United Kingdom for confusing them with Muslims in a social media post, saying that “these mistakes should not happen in 2024”.

However, it is reported that the University of Birmingham has deleted the post and also apologised for posting it incorrectly claiming that a recent ‘langar (community meal)’ event hosted by its Sikh students was part of an Islamic awareness week. This news was carried by The Birmingham Mail newspaper on Monday.

It so happened that students within the university’s Sikh Society hosted an event earlier this month where they served free vegetarian meals on the campus.

But they were left disappointed when a staff member tagged their event in a post with the text ‘Discover Islam Week’, which is an annual awareness campaign run by the university’s Islamic Society.

“It is disappointing. There is clearly an issue with the training and education given to the staff,” said Jasveer Singh, a member of the Sikh Press Association while talking to the newspaper adding that the aspects of Sikhism are taught at the University, which has lecturers from the community and regularly hosts Sikh events.

“The university sincerely apologises for any offence or upset this has been caused. We recognise this post was incorrect. It was identified shortly after being posted and immediately deleted,” said a University of Birmingham spokesperson.

“The university respects and celebrates the diversity of our community and continually works to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment. We have made contact with relevant individuals and groups to apologise directly and listen to their views.”

Jasveer Singh said that the University owes a wider apology to the two groups for the mistake.

(With IANS inputs)

