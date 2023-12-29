‘Rapidly Deteriorating’: UN Report Raises Alarm Over Human Rights Situation In West Bank

A United Nations (UN) report has outlined the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, following Hamas attacks. The report also calls on Israel to end unlawful killings against the Palestinian population.

Geneva: A recent report by the United Nationals (UN) has highlighted the rapidly worsening human rights situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, after the Hamas attack. It calls on Israel to cease unlawful killings and settler violence against the Palestinian population. The report suggested an immediate end to military weapons during law enforcement operations, ill-treatment of Palestinians, an end to arbitrary detention, and the lifting of discriminatory movement restrictions.

The office of the Human Rights in the UN has confirmed the deaths of as many as 300 Palestinians during the time frame of October 7 to December 27, this includes 79 children, in the occupied West Bank, since the continuous attacks by Hamas militants and other groups in southern Israel. Of these, 291 Palestinians were killed by Israel Defence Forces, 8 killed by settlers and one Palestinian was killed either by IDF or settlers.

Notably, before Hamas’s massive intrusion in Israel on October 7, 200 Palestinians had already been killed in the area in 2023. This is the highest number in ten-month period since 2005, the timeframe from when the UN initiated keeping records.

“The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling,” ANI quoted UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who reacted to the report released on Thursday.

