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United Nations preparing for nuclear attack on Tehran: Explosive claim by senior UN Diplomat

‘United Nations preparing for nuclear attack on Tehran’: Explosive claim by senior UN Diplomat

In his statement, Safa levelled a serious accusation against the UN, alleging that it is making preparations for a scenario involving the potential use of nuclear weapons in Iran.

He wrote, "I have sacrificed my diplomatic career to make this information public."

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Mohammad Safa—the Chief Representative of the Patriotic Vision Association (PVA) and a former diplomat at the United Nations—has made a major claim. He has stated that the United Nations is preparing for a potential nuclear attack on Tehran. However, immediately following this claim, Safa resigned from all his positions. In his announcement on the social media platform X, Safa wrote that he did not wish to be a witness to, or a participant in, this “crime against humanity.” He has relinquished all his responsibilities in an effort to prevent a “nuclear winter” before it is too late. In the process, Safa alleged that certain senior UN officials are serving the interests of a powerful lobby, rather than upholding the core principles of the United Nations.

What Did Safa Write on Social Media?

In his statement, Safa levelled a serious accusation against the international organization, alleging that it is making preparations for a scenario involving the potential use of nuclear weapons in Iran. He announced his resignation via a post on the social media platform X and also released a letter in which he detailed the reasons behind his decision. In his letter, Safa stated that he arrived at this decision after much deliberation. He claimed that certain senior UN officials are serving the interests of a powerful lobby, rather than the fundamental objectives of the organization. He began his post with a photograph of Tehran, writing: “I do not think people grasp the gravity of the situation, as the United Nations is preparing for the potential use of nuclear weapons in Iran.”

After much reflection, and after it became clear to me that some UN seniors are serving a powerful lobby and not the UN, I have decided to suspend all my duties as PVA Main Representative at the UN and from all UN committees/groups of which I am a member. I cannot in good… pic.twitter.com/6L93K9ZP7N — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 27, 2026

The Post Featuring the Photograph of Tehran

Further in the post, he wrote: “This is a photograph of Tehran. For inexperienced war hawks like you—who have never served in the military and who get excited at the mere thought of bombing—this is not an empty desert. It is home to families, children, pets, and ordinary, hardworking people with dreams. A desire for war is a sickness of yours.” Safa noted that Tehran is a city with a population of approximately ten million people. He asked readers to imagine a nuclear attack on Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, or any other major city.

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I don’t think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran. This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It’s not some low… pic.twitter.com/BnzB4F3001 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 29, 2026

To Be Averted Before It Is Too Late

He wrote, “I have sacrificed my diplomatic career to make this information public. I have suspended my duties so that I do not become a participant in—or a witness to—this crime against humanity, and so that a ‘Nuclear Winter’ may be averted before it is too late.” In this context, Safa also referred to the recent ‘No Kings’ protests in the United States, in which approximately ten million people participated. Describing the prospect of nuclear warfare as extremely grave, he stated that it must not be taken lightly. In conclusion, he issued an appeal: “Act now. Spread this message across the globe. Take to the streets. Demonstrate for the sake of your humanity and your future. Only the public can stop this. History will remember us.”

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