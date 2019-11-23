The UN Security Council has reaffirmed its stance on chemical weapons after it was briefed by the head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

In a presidential statement issued after Fernando Arias’ November 5 briefing, the Security Council on Friday reaffirmed that the proliferation of chemical weapons, as well as their means of delivery, constitutes a threat to international peace and security, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council reaffirmed that the use of chemical weapons constitutes a violation of international law and condemned in the strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons, emphasizing that any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anyone, under any circumstance is unacceptable and a threat to international peace and security.

The council expressed its strong conviction that those responsible for the use of chemical weapons should be held accountable.

The OPCW has a Fact-Finding Mission for chemical weapons use in Syria.