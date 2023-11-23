‘Vehicle Explosion’ At US-Canada Border Crossing, 2 Dead

Two persons were killed in a "vehicle explosion" at the US-Canada border crossing. The incident took place near Niagara Falls on Wednesday, CBS News reported citing sources.

'Vehicle Explosion' At US-Canada Border Crossing, 2 Dead. | Photo: Reuters

New York: At least two people were killed in a ‘vehicle explosion’ that occurred at the US-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by CBS News, citing sources. The area has been cordoned off, and the border crossing has been closed. According to law enforcement officials cited by CBS News, the individuals who died were inside the vehicle that exploded. However, the nationalities of the deceased persons are not yet known, officials said. The vehicle came from the US side, hit the customs station, and started burning. The reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained, a senior US law enforcement official told CBS News.

