US High School Bans Smartphones, Academic And Social Life Of Students Improves Manifolds

Massachusetts: Buxton School, a high school in northwest Massachusetts, United States, has given evidence for what all parents and teachers had been praying for for so long. In the post pandemic world, this school decided to teach students what in-person interaction really means and it did so by banning mobile phones and ipads in the classroom. The result is that students have better social skills, greater interest in learning and their academic performance has improved too.

When in-person classes at the school began after Covid-19 pandemic, the faculty noted that students were losing the sense of community as they no longer interacted with each other. This was noticeably due to increased usage of smartphones, reported New York Post.

Head of School Peter Beck told the Post that “the students had completely forgotten the basics of face-to-face interaction” since they spent a lot of time on their smartphones. He also added that the students faced difficulty conversing with each other and “their ability to be with or sit with other people was completely gone.”

SMARTPHONES BANNED IN SCHOOL

Noticing all this, the faculty of the school decided to implement a ban on smartphones. The institution-wide embargo prohibits both students and faculty and staff from using iPhones and Androids on the 114-acre campus. It went into effect at the start of the academic year this past September and it has been a huge success so far, according to the outlet.

Students who live nearby are required to leave their phones at home, while those who are in boarding are required to leave their devices in the school coordinator’s office until the end of the semester. However, the students are not completely disconnected from the world. The Post informs that each student was given a Light Phone, which is a sleek gadget with minimal features. It can make and receive calls and rudimentary texts. As per its website, it “will never have social media, clickbait news, email, an internet browser, or any other anxiety-inducing infinite feed.”

IMPROVED ACADEMIC AND SOCIAL LIFE OF STUDENTS

It is further informed that students can also use desktop computers to access social media at the end of the school day. The ban has improved both academic and social life at the school. “They’re spending more time doing academic work, creatively expressing themselves through art, getting to know one another and getting to know themselves,” Beck said.

One faculty member also added that students take permission to go to the washroom much less now. They believe that students usually used the restroom “to text or check TikTok.”