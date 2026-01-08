Home

Bad news for India as US withdraws from 66 international organizations including Solar Alliance, White House release statement, says...

President Trump signed a proclamation ordering the United States to withdraw from 35 non–United Nations bodies and 31 UN-affiliated organizations.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a presidential memorandum that will withdraw the United States from more than 60 international organizations and institutions, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This also includes the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA). The US has termed the International Solar Alliance and 65 other agencies as anti-American, ineffective, or wasteful international organizations. The White House said these bodies promote radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological agendas that conflict with American sovereignty and economic strength.

On Wednesday, the White House released a statement and said that President Trump signed a proclamation ordering the United States to withdraw from 35 non–United Nations bodies and 31 UN-affiliated organizations. The statement said the decision was taken after a review of all international organizations, treaties, and agreements in which the US is a member or a party.

“President Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the bedrock global treaty to tackle climate change is a new low and yet another a sign that this authoritarian, anti-science administration is determined to sacrifice people’s well-being and destabilize global cooperation. But forward-looking U.S. states and the rest of the world recognize that devastating and costly climate impacts are mounting rapidly, and collective global action remains the only viable path to secure a livable future for our children and grandchildren. Withdrawal from the global climate convention will only serve to further isolate the United States and diminish its standing in the world following a spate of deplorable actions that have already sent our nation’s credibility plummeting, jeopardized ties with some of our closest historical allies, and made the world far more unsafe,” said Rachel Cleetus, policy director and lead economist for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).

“The Trump administration’s shameless lies about the scientific realities of climate change, as well as its attacks on climate and clean energy policies and federal agencies, are deeply harmful to the interests of people in the United States. This administration remains cruelly indifferent to the unassailable facts on climate while pandering to fossil fuel polluters,” Cleetus added.

“Pulling out of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is a strategic blunder that gives away American advantage for nothing in return. The 30-year-old agreement is the foundation of international climate cooperation. Walking away doesn’t just put America on the sidelines — it takes the U.S. out of the arena entirely. American communities and businesses will lose economic ground as other countries capture the jobs, wealth, and trade created by the booming clean-energy economy,” said David Widawsky, Director, World Resources Institute, US.

Organizations termed against US interests

As per the White House, these withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and participation in institutions that advance a globalist agenda instead of US priorities. The statement added that the review found some organizations to be ineffective or inefficient, and said taxpayer money could be better used elsewhere.

