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US-Iran ceasefire to end soon? Iranian regime calls truce meaningless, accuses Donald Trump of violating three conditions

US-Iran ceasefire to end soon? Iranian regime calls truce ‘meaningless,’ accuses Donald Trump of violating three conditions

Ghalibaf said that the basis of the talks, which was considered highly practical, has been openly and clearly violated. In such circumstances, it is not logical to pursue a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations.

US-Iran ceasefire to end soon

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the ceasefire between Iran and the United States appears to be in jeopardy within just 24 hours. According to the reports, Iran has accused the US of violating three points of a 10-point proposal. Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that after the violation of Tehran’s key conditions, a ceasefire and talks with the US are illogical.

Ghalibaf said that while US President Donald Trump had described the 10-point proposal as a practical basis for negotiations, three of its provisions have already been violated.

1. Attack on Lebanon: The first violation concerns the failure to adhere to the ceasefire clause related to Lebanon, as per Ghalibaf. It is important to note that after the ceasefire was announced, Israel carried out a major attack against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu said that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire deal. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating, had clearly mentioned Lebanon in his statement regarding the ceasefire.

2. Drone in Iranian territory: Ghalibaf has blamed the second violation on the entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, stating that it was shot down in the Lar region of Fars province.

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3. Uranium enrichment: The third violation relates to denying Iran’s right to uranium enrichment. Iran had demanded this in the sixth point of the 10-point proposal.

Clouds of crisis over Islamabad talks:

According to Iran, these violations undermine the credibility of peace talks even before they begin. Notably, officials from the US and Iran are set to meet in Islamabad on Saturday for further discussions on the ceasefire.

Ghalibaf said that the basis of the talks, which was considered highly practical, has been openly and clearly violated. In such circumstances, it is not logical to pursue a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations.

The White House has announced that the US delegation at the talks, set to begin in Islamabad on Saturday, will be led by Vice President JD Vance. According to Pakistani sources, Iran will be represented by Speaker Ghalibaf along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

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