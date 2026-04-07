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Iran says NO to Donald Trumps peace proposal, places 10-point counter-proposal before the US, wants Strait of Hormuz to...

Iran says NO to Donald Trump’s peace proposal, places 10-point counter-proposal before the US, wants Strait of Hormuz to…

The proposal also includes ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstruction of war-affected areas, and the lifting of international sanctions.

Iran says NO to Donald Trump's peace proposal

New Delhi: In a significant development, Iran on Monday rejected the United States’ ceasefire proposal and called for a permanent end to the conflict rather than a temporary ceasefire. As per Iran’s state news agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran has submitted a 10-point plan, citing past experiences and stating that it will not accept a ceasefire, to its reply to the US’s 15-point peace proposal.

It is important to note that Iran’s response outlines demands that go far beyond an immediate ceasefire. It calls not only for an end to the conflict involving Iran but also for a permanent cessation of hostilities in Lebanon and Gaza Strip, including guarantees against any future resumption of fighting.

The proposal also includes ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstruction of war-affected areas, and the lifting of international sanctions.

Here are some of the key details:

As per The New York Times, the proposal includes guarantees that Iran will not be attacked again.

Iran has calls for an end to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and the lifting of all sanctions.

In return, Iran would remove its blockade on the main shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the proposal, Iran would charge approximately USD 2 million per ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

This fee would be shared with Oman, located on the other side of the strait.

Instead of seeking direct compensation for infrastructure damaged by US and Israeli attacks, Iran would use its share of this revenue for reconstruction.

What is included in Iran’s proposal?

A demand to halt all attacks on Iran

Relief from all sanctions

Guarantees against future attacks

A call to stop Israeli strikes (including against Hezbollah)

Assistance in reconstruction

Control over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Reopening the strait with a fee of about $2 million per vessel

What did Donald Trump say about the proposal?

When asked about Iran’s proposal, President Donald Trump said that it as an important step but said it was not enough. He stated, “It’s an important proposal. It’s not enough, but it’s a very big step.”

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Trump also reiterated his warning that if Tehran does not meet his conditions by 8 pm. Tuesday, the United States would launch new airstrikes to weaken Iran. He added that rebuilding the country could take 100 years.

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