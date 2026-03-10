Home

US-Iran war to end soon? Donald Trump gives major update, says war against Iran is…, reveals discussion with Vladimir Putin

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran that killed several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

US-Iran war to end soon?

New Delhi: In a major development, US President Donald Trump has said that the war against Iran is almost “complete.” The US president has further added that the United States will achieve victory soon, as the military is far ahead of his initial estimate of a four-to-five-week timeframe. He also said that Iran now has no navy, no air force, and no communications left.

Reacting to the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Donald Trump said, “In many ways we have already achieved victory, but not as much as we should have. The war will continue until Iran is decisively defeated. We are moving forward constantly and the war will end soon.” Trump also said that he had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, Putin wants to “help” in the conflict involving Iran.

Iran was becoming a major threat: Donald Trump

While addressing the media, Donald Trump also claimed that Iran had started working on a new site for nuclear weapons. He said Iran was using the threat of ballistic missiles to make it impossible to stop the country from obtaining nuclear weapons. He further added that if the United States had not carried out the attack, Iran would have taken control of the Middle East.

After the death of Ali Khamenei, Trump also reacted to his son Mojtaba Khamenei becoming Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Trump said, “I think this will only create more problems. I was disappointed to see the choice they made. I believe Iran has made a very big mistake by selecting Mojtaba as the Supreme Leader.”

Fierce fighting continues in Iran

The United States and Israel are carrying out major joint attacks against Iran.

According to Trump, these strikes have effectively destroyed Iran’s navy, claiming that 46 of its vessels have been taken out.

The campaign will not stop until the enemy is completely and decisively defeated, US President Donald Trump said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran that killed several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Since then, heavy bombing has been carried out across Iran by US and Israeli forces. Iran, on the other hand, also launched repeated attacks not only on Israel but also on American military bases located in Gulf countries. The war is having a direct impact on more than 10 countries.

