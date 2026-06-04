US-Iran war to end soon? Marco Rubio gives massive update, says US army will not strike Iran, ‘Operation Epic Fury is…’

US President Donald Trump earlier had said talks were continuing with Iran at a rapid pace, as fresh strikes by Tehran appeared to hit the fragile ceasefire

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Operation Epic Fury Ends? (AI Image)

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday claimed that the war with Iran has ended. Addressing the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rubio said that the United States had achieved victory. “We are no longer carrying out sustained strikes inside Iran to degrade its military capabilities because ‘Operation Epic Fury‘ has now concluded,” he said.

The US-Israel military campaign has been named Operation Epic Fury. Since the first strikes on Iran on February 28, the conflict has engulfed much of the Middle East, significantly escalating tensions across the region.

Iran responded by targeting US allies in the region and effectively disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio explained the US definition of victory and said, “We define victory as destroying their defense industrial base, significantly reducing the number of missile launchers they possess, and substantially degrading their stockpile of drones.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump faces major setback as US House passes resolution to limit president’s Iran war powers

According to Marco Rubio, these objectives represent the key benchmarks by which the United States measures the success of its military campaign against Iran. “And we achieved all of that. In addition, we destroyed what remained of their air force and eliminated their entire conventional navy,” he further added.

Rubio Faces Pushback

Iran launched an attack on an airport in Kuwait on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring 63 others. Iran also carried out overnight drone strikes on Bahrain, which, like Kuwait, hosts a significant U.S. military presence.

“You can rename this operation, but that does not change the fact that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and that my troops—and indeed all of our troops—are still in danger,” representative Sara Jacobs of California told Rubio:

Iran Yet to Agree to a Deal

While briefing the lawmakers on ongoing negotiations with Iran, Rubio said that discussions have primarily focused on the Islamic Republic’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. He added that Iran has not yet agreed to any peace deal.

Rubio told the House committee:

“I believe the documents that have been exchanged clearly address this issue. However, as of this morning, we still have not received final approval from their system.” His remarks indicate that diplomatic talks remain ongoing, with no final agreement yet reached between Washington and Tehran.

Talks with Iran continuing at rapid pace: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump earlier had said talks were continuing with Iran at a rapid pace, as fresh strikes by Tehran appeared to hit the fragile ceasefire. “Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The nominal ceasefire between Iran and the US has been repeatedly tested with such back-and-forth attacks, even as officials from both countries try to negotiate an end to the war. It’s not clear how close they are to a deal and there is always the risk that an attack could derail those talks.

Trump also wrote on Truth Social that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives from Hezbollah. Trump said that no troops would go to Beirut.