Will the US-Iran peace deal clear way for 13 Indian vessels stranded in Hormuz to return home? Government officials say…

After the West Asia crisis began, only about 4–5 vessels were leaving the Strait each day on average. Under normal circumstances, 80–100 vessels transit the route daily, transporting oil, gas, fertilizers, and other commodities to markets around the world.

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Will the US-Iran peace deal clear way for 13 Indian vessels stranded in Hormuz to return home?

New Delhi: Despite the preliminary peace agreement signed between the United States and Iran on June 17, it remains unclear when the 13 Indian vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz will be able to leave the region and reach India. It is important to note that over the past four days, no Indian ship has been able to exit the Strait of Hormuz except the LNG carrier Disha. The vessel is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG and is expected to arrive at Dahej Port in Gujarat on Friday (June 19).

However, government officials have no information on when the remaining Indian ships will be able to depart, keeping concerns alive over the safety and movement of Indian maritime assets in the region. A senior official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that continuous coordination is being maintained with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to ensure the safe passage of Indian vessels from the Strait of Hormuz and other affected areas.

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Here are some of the key details:

13 Indian vessels are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz

Around 20 other ships carrying oil, gas, and fertilizers to India are also stuck in various maritime zones across West Asia.

The conflict in West Asia began in late February this year.

At that time, between 22 and 38 Indian-flagged vessels, or ships carrying cargo destined for India, were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf region

So far, a few vessels—including the recently departed LNG carrier Disha—have managed to leave the region.

A significant number of ships remain stranded.

The government and shipping companies are continuing their efforts to ensure the safety of the crew members and facilitate the evacuation of the vessels.

The preliminary peace agreement (MoU) signed between Iran and the United States on June 17 includes specific provisions regarding ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the agreement, commercial vessels are to be granted 60 days of toll-free and secure passage through the waterway.

Iran is required to assist in the safe movement of these ships and restore normal maritime traffic within 30 days.

Will Hormuz Reopen or Will Ships Have to Pay a Fee?

The US Navy blockade will be lifted soon, and the process of clearing naval mines will begin. The agreement provides for extending the 60-day ceasefire, along with arrangements for nuclear negotiations and sanctions relief. Iran has stated that after the 60-day period, it reserves the sovereign right to charge a service fee on vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Government officials say that the Strait of Hormuz is reopening and the number of vessels exiting the waterway is gradually increasing. It is important to note that it will take time for operations to return to normal. According to shipping-tracker companies, around 40–50 vessels passed through the western section of the Strait between June 16 and June 18.

After the West Asia crisis began, only about 4–5 vessels were leaving the Strait each day on average. Under normal circumstances, 80–100 vessels transit the route daily, transporting oil, gas, fertilizers, and other commodities to markets around the world.

Many shipping companies want complete assurance that the sea lanes are free of naval mines before resuming normal operations. In addition, some vessels are facing difficulties because their insurance coverage has expired, creating further delays and complications.