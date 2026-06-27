US-Iran peace deal under threat? JD Vance issues warning after US strikes on Iran, says, ‘Violence will be met with violence’

"If another attack takes place, our response will be even bigger," the IRGC said. In response, the US vice president reacted strongly, saying that if Iran resorts to violence, it will be met with violence in return.

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US-Iran peace deal under threat?

New Delhi: In a concerning development, tensions between the United States and Iran have resurfaced after an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, despite the recent agreement between the two countries aimed at easing regional tensions. US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran that any attack would be met with force. In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Vance wrote, “If Iran resorts to violence, violence will be met with violence.”

He further added in clear terms that if Iran has any disagreements regarding the implementation of the agreement, it should address them through diplomatic channels and communication. However, he reiterated that any act of violence would be answered with force. US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington has honoured the ceasefire agreement with Iran, but warned that any further aggression would be met with a forceful response.

IRGC Had Issued a Warning

Iran’s military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said it had carried out attacks on American bases in the Gulf region in retaliation for US strikes on Iran. According to Iranian state television, the IRGC warned that if the United States undertakes any further military action, Iran’s response would be even harsher.

“If another attack takes place, our response will be even bigger,” the IRGC said. In response, the US Vice President reacted strongly, saying that if Iran resorts to violence, it will be met with violence in return.

Following an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States carried out retaliatory airstrikes on several Iranian military installations. Iranian officials condemned the latest US strikes and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that, in response to the attacks, its navy had targeted locations where US forces are stationed in the region. Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s Parliamentary National Security Committee, described the American action as a blatant violation of the ceasefire and said that President Donald Trump had demonstrated that he had no commitment to dialogue or the principles of a ceasefire.