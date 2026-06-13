Have Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian agreed to US-Iran peace deal? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gives a major update, says…

Meanwhile, Vance said there is "a lot of fake information" circulating about a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran's nuclear weapons programme.

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Have Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian agreed to US-Iran peace deal?

New Delhi: In a significant development, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that both the US and Iran have agreed on the text of a peace deal, kindling hope of a diplomatic breakthrough in the region. “Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal,” Shehbaz said in a social media post on Friday.

“Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps,” he said.

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The prime minister added that “peace has never been this close as it is now.” It is important to note that Shehbaz tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the post that came after a barrage of reporting on the possible deal.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House or Iranian authorities on Shehbaz’s assertion.

Progress in the negotiation, says Iranian Foreign Minister

To recall, the Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi earlier had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer”. “Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course,” he said in a social media post, without providing any details.

President Trump also shared Araghchi’s post on his own social media, but without giving any details about the emerging deal. Meanwhile, Vance said there is “a lot of fake information” circulating about a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran’s nuclear weapons programme.

“The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” Vance said in a social media post.

He said the proposed arrangement was structured to address the concerns of the US and its allies and that economic benefits would accrue to Iran only if it fulfilled its obligations. “This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace,” Vance said, while cautioning against reliance on unconfirmed media reports and anonymous social media claims.

“The president is going to get us a good outcome, one way or the other,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)