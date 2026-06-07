US-Iran War Big Update: US military shoots down Iranian attack drones, tensions escalate in Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan minister arrives in Tehran

The IRGC stated that the strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain were retaliation for an overnight U.S. attack that hit one of its communications towers on Qeshm Island.

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US President Donald Trump (AI Image)

New Delhi: The US military shot down two Iranian attack drones on Sunday morning, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East. In a post on X, CENTCOM said that US forces in the region successfully destroyed the two one-way attack drones. The command stated that the drones posed a threat to international shipping in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

“This morning, U.S. forces in the Middle East destroyed two Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat to international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said in its statement. The statement added that US forces remain on high alert and are prepared to respond to any further threats in the region.

According to a social media post by U.S. Central Command on Friday night, Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain. The U.S. military said it successfully intercepted six of them, while the seventh missile failed to reach its intended target. The military added that no American personnel were harmed in the incident.

Here are some of the key details:

Incidents of confrontation have continued between the United States and Iran despite the ceasefire.

Earlier on Saturday, the US military claimed it had intercepted and destroyed six missiles and drones launched by Iran.

According to the reports, the Iranian drones were targeted at a time when Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Tehran on Saturday.

Pakistan has been making diplomatic efforts to help ease tensions between the United States and Iran.

This marks Naqvi’s third visit to Iran in recent weeks.

Q1. Why did the US military shoot down Iranian drones?

As per the US military, the Iranian attack drones posed a threat to international maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz and were intercepted as a defensive measure.

Q2. What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it important?

The Strait of Hormuz is considered to be one of the most critical oil shipping routes of the world. It connects the Persian Gulf to global markets. Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz can affect global energy supplies and oil prices.

Q3. How many Iranian drones were shot down by the US?

Two Iranian attack drones were shot down on Sunday, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). This comes after the interception of additional drones in earlier incidents.

Q4. Why has Pakistan’s Interior Minister visited Tehran?

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Tehran as part of Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts to help reduce tensions between the United States and Iran.

Iran Attacks Kuwait and Bahrain

Following the US strikes on Iranian positions, Tehran retaliated by launching attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain. On Saturday, both Kuwait and Bahrain announced that they had successfully intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting their territories.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it had targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in response to earlier American attacks on Qeshm Island and Sirik County in southern Iran.

The IRGC stated that the strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain were retaliation for an overnight U.S. attack that hit one of its communications towers on Qeshm Island. According to the group, the operation was intended as a direct response to that strike.