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US-Iran war to begin again soon after talks between two countries failed? What happened during 21-hour negotiations, and what happens next?

US-Iran war to begin again soon after talks between two countries failed? What happened during 21-hour negotiations, and what happens next?

The United States, on the other hand, was linking all these issues with its own conditions. The conflict between the two sides was so deep that despite prolonged talks, no common ground could be found.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the talks between Tehran and Washington that lasted for nearly 14 hours failed to reach any productive conclusion, as the US vice president and chief US negotiator said in a press conference on Sunday morning that they are going back to the US ‘without a deal’ after the Iranians refused to accept American terms not to develop a nuclear weapon.

Iranian state media, on the other hand, blamed the breakdown on what it described as ‘unreasonable’ and ‘excessive’ demands by the US. As per the Press TV, key sticking points included the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear rights, and other contentious issues. State broadcaster IRIB said the Iranian delegation engaged in intensive, round-the-clock negotiations to safeguard national interests, but despite multiple initiatives from Tehran, Washington’s demands stalled any progress.

“The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours in order to protect the national interests of the Iranian people; despite various initiatives from the Iranian delegation, the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations. Thus the negotiations ended,” IRIB said on Telegram.

Where did the deadlock occur in the 21-hour talks?

According to the reports, the discussions remained entangled in several major issues like the Strait of Hormuz. It is important to note that this is the world’s most crucial oil route, and it has created a deep divide between the two countries. The US wants this route to remain completely open without any restrictions, while Iran seeks to maintain its control over it.

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In its statement, Iran has said that until a common framework is agreed upon, the situation in Hormuz will not change.

The second major dispute between the US and Iran is over the nuclear program. The United States wants Iran to either end or limit its nuclear program, while Iran considers it its right and is not willing to back down. Iran has made it clear that it will not build a nuclear bomb but will not stop uranium enrichment. This issue became the biggest obstacle in the talks.

Iran also demanded the lifting of sanctions, the release of its assets stuck abroad, and compensation for damages caused by the war. The United States, on the other hand, was linking all these issues with its own conditions. The conflict between the two sides was so deep that despite prolonged talks, no common ground could be found.

What will happen next between the United States and Iran?

Now, the biggest question is what lies ahead. Currently, two possibilities are emerging. First, if both countries agree to show some flexibility in their positions, talks could resume and a potential agreement might be reached.

Second, if the confrontation continues as it is, conflict could flare up again, especially over the Strait of Hormuz and regional attacks.

For instance, the talks in Islamabad had begun with hopes, but the outcome turned out to be disappointing. Now all eyes are on whether both countries will step back slightly from their positions, or whether the world is heading once again toward a major confrontation.

Esmaeil Baqaei, who is the spokesperson for Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs, in an X post also confirmed that the two sides failed to make a deal and ‘numerous messages and texts have been exchanged between the two sides’.

“In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region,” he wrote.

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