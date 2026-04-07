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US-Iran War Update: US Embassy in Manama issues advisory, asks employees to shelter in place, recommends Americans in Bahrain to...

US-Iran War Update: US Embassy in Manama issues advisory, asks employees to shelter in place, recommends Americans in Bahrain to…

Trump warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: As the tensions between the United States and Iran touch their peak, the US Embassy in Manama on Tuesday directed all US government employees to shelter in place. The embassy also recommended all Americans in Bahrain do the same until further notice. This comes hours after US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran and said that the “whole civilisation will die tonight”.

In a post on Truth Social, he said that, although he does not want it to happen, “it probably will”. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote.

The US president further added that tonight will be “one of the most important moments” in world history, as 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will “finally end.” However, his statement kept the possibility of an off-ramp open, saying that “maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen”.

It is important to note that Tehran has also issued its rebuttal. The Iranian embassy in South Africa wrote on X, “You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilization of Iran.”

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The embassy also shared the image of a grieving mother of a child killed in Minab during US-Israeli strikes in February. This followed the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and targeted missile strikes on a primary school. Approximately 170 school girls were killed in attacks.

Strikes On Kharg Island

Massive explosions have been reported on Kharg Island. Kharg Island is an important oil export hub near the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at “each and every one” of Iran’s electric generating plants and bridges.

Axios has reported, citing a senior US official, that the American military conducted strikes on military targets on the island.

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