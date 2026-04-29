Home

News

US prepares short, powerful strikes on Iran as peace talks stall, says report

US prepares ‘short, powerful’ strikes on Iran as peace talks stall, says report

The US prepares a ‘short and powerful’ strike plan on Iran as peace talks stall, while maintaining a naval blockade to pressure Tehran, as per the report. Scroll down for details.

US President Donald Trump (Photo from Al Jazeera)

US-Iran Conflict: In a major development concerning the tensions in West Asia, the United States is now reportedly planning for a short and powerful wave of strikes against Tehran. This comes after the peace talks between the two countries were reportedly stalled in Islamabad after Iran reportedly refused to meet the US delegation. According to a report by Axios, the sources familiar with the issue mentioned that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is planning to target the major infrastructures in the region.

What’s the strategy of the US?

In an interview, President Donald Trump said, “They are choking,” highlighting his intention of hurting Tehran’s economy and limiting the country’s tendency to export oil. Furthermore, he also emphasised that Iran is anticipating a deal with the US to get the blockade lifted.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter!” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Also Read: Bad news for Donald Trump as Vladimir Putin assures all possible help to Iran after meeting Iranian Foreign Minister, praises Tehran for fighting with…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iran refuses to meet the US delegation in Islamabad

“Prospects for the resumption of the second round of U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad today are rapidly fading, as Tehran is still not ready to meet the U.S. delegation, which was expected to arrive late tonight from Washington. Iran continues to insist that the Americans end their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a precondition for opening the second round of negotiations,” stated Kamran Khan, chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News, citing informed sources.

Response of Iran on blockade

Iran has also issued a strong warning to the US. According to the reports, a security source mentioned that the blockade by the US will be met by “practical and unprecedented action”. Alongside this, the country warned Washington of a “punishable response” if the tactics of developing pressure continue to exist.

Also Read: Will Donald Trump’s photo feature on limited US passports? State Department unveils new design

The latest report suggests that the United States is planning a short and powerful wave of strikes against Tehran. There’s no official confirmation on the same. However, if it’s true, there may be serious developments in the tensions between Washington and Tehran.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.