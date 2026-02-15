Home

News

US preparing for weeks-long military strikes against Iran, say Trumps officials

US preparing for weeks-long military strikes against Iran, say Trump’s officials

The mission will be taken ahead if the President of the United States, Donald Trump, gives permission

Images: Wikipedia

The military of the United States is preparing for a possible weeks-long operation against Iran, as reported by Reuters. The mission will be taken ahead if the President of the United States, Donald Trump, gives permission. Reuters reported the possibility, quoting two US officials, who demanded anonymity on the sensitive matter. The strikes may further lead to complicating the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Military increase in region

As reported by Reuters, US President Donald Trump has greatly increased the presence of the military in the Middle East region. With the military standing almost ready, if President Trump allows and permits the strikes against Iran, tensions may emerge once again.

Last year, on June 22, the United States Air Force and the Navy attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, which were called ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’.

Also Read: Fear of US-Iran war intensifies as Washington sends its largest aircraft carrier to Middle East; What are Tehran’s options now?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rise in tensions between the US and Iran

Even when the military preparations are greatly underway, the diplomatic talks are still underway. The US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also likely to have conversations and negotiations with the representatives of Iran. Here, Oman will be acting as the mediator.

In addition, Donald Trump recently gave a possible hint at the change of regime in Iran. However, he had also shown doubt regarding the deployment of the military.

Also Read: While US prepares for big attack on Iran, Tehran could hit back with equal force, admit Pentagon insiders, war could last for months—

Risk of conflict between Iran and the United States

The officials of the United States, as reported by Reuters, mentioned the possibility of the possible strikes. Alongside, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have also given warning that any attack on the country of Iran may lead to the possibility of strikes on the military of the United States in the Middle East, including those in Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan and Turkey. The possibility of potential strikes from the United States is worrisome for Iran, as it may create more tensions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.