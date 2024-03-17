‘Bloodbath’ If I Lose And Biden Wins 2024 Election: Donald Trump

Us Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump warned that there will be a 'bloodbath' if he is not elected in November.

'Bloodbath' If I Lose And Biden Wins 2024 Election: Donald Trump

Washington: “Its going to be a blood bath in the country,” said former United States President Donald Trump if he does not elected in the presidential election. While addressing a rally near Ohio’s Dayton, he said, “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he said. However, it was not clear why the former president gave such an extreme statement while complaining about the automobile industry. Trump further stated that no Chinese vehicle will be sold in the country if he gets re-elected for the top post, Politico reported. It is noteworthy that, the former president showcases a dark image of US to attack the Biden-led government ahead of the presidential polls that are expected to be held in November this year.

During election campaigns, Trump often highlights events of January 6 and denounces the 2020 election that he lost. On Saturday, he started his rally by showing a recording of January 6 prisoners singing the national anthem, Politico reported.

Saluting the crowd, the former US President announced he would issue pardons for Trump supporting ‘hostages’ on the first day of his presidency. Referring to the people imprisoned in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots as hostages, Trump, in his opening remarks, said, “You see the spirit from the hostages. And that’s what they are — hostages.”

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in his speeches, continued to bring up the events of January 6, saying the result of the November election matters for the fate of democracy. The attack continues to remain a political danger for Republicans and Trump’s campaign.

Meanwhile, former US Vice President Mike Pence announced that he would not endorse Trump in 2024, the report said. On January 6, Trump supporters at the Capitol called for Pence to be hanged after the former made him a target for his refusal to help in efforts to overturn the US Presidential election in 2020.

“Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. That’s why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign,” Pence told Fox News.

Pence explained his stance during an appearance on Fox News, expressing concern over the disparity between Trump’s current agenda and the conservative principles they upheld during their four years in office. This statement marked a significant departure from his previous alignment with his former running mate and the president he served alongside.

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, setting up a rematch with each other, according to CNN.

Trump clinched the Republican nomination for President on Wednesday morning, while Biden secured the Democratic nod.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.