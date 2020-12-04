The United States of America recorded more than 210,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday, the US reported a record 3,157 Coronavirus deaths and 100,226 hospitalisations. With this, the death toll surged about 20 per cent from the previous grim record of 2,603 set on April 15. Over the course of the pandemic, 273,799 people in the US have died of the virus and more than 13.9 million have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Also Read - Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Can Help Produce Antibodies That Last For Atleast 3 Months: Study

The spike in coronavirus deaths came on the same day the number of people hospitalised broke the 100,000-mark, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The number of hospitalisations had been steadily growing over the course of last month, setting records nearly every day since November 10, and experts worry health care systems will soon feel the strain, CNN reported.

"The reality is that December, January and February are going to be rough times," the Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Robert Redfield said. "I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation," he said.

Redfield said the current surge in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is worse than previous ones, noting the geographic scope and steeper trajectory of infection rates and deaths, as the US is recording roughly 2,000 deaths from the virus daily.

Redfield also warned of the strain on hospitals across the country, which are running low on beds and overworked staff. The country’s 911 emergency call system is “at a breaking point,” the American Ambulance Association, which represents all of the nation’s ambulance services, said in a letter on Wednesday.

“Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and West,” the letter said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention top official said things are not likely to look better for hospitals any time soon.

(With agency inputs)