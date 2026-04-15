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Is US sending over 10,000 troops to Iran amid rising tensions? Heres what we know

Is US sending over 10,000 troops to Iran amid rising tensions? Here’s what we know

The US is sending over 10,000 troops to Iran, says a report. Scroll down to read details.

Is US sending over 10,000 troops to Iran amid rising tensions? Here's what we know

US-Iran Conflict: The tensions which started at the end of February in West Asia have still not stopped. In the latest war development, the United States is sending over 10,000 troops to the Islamic Republic, as reported by The Washington Post. This comes after the failed talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad.

US to send over 10,000 troops to Iran

According to The Washington Post, the US is sending more than 10,000 troops to Iran. Out of these, almost 6,000 troops are being sent aboard the USS George HW Bush carrier and nearly 4,200 are likely to be sent from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group along with its embarked Marine Corps task force, which is the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. They are expected to reach at the end of this month, as per the report.

Trump builds pressure on Iran

US President Donald Trump is constantly trying to build pressure on Iran. Reports indicate that efforts are underway to persuade Iran to potentially agree to end the war with the US.

Peace talks in Islamabad

After the continuous strikes between Iran and the United States, which started at the end of February, the two countries sent their delegations to Pakistan’s Islamabad, which consisted of Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, US Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. However, no conclusion could be reached between Washington and Tehran.

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Furthermore, US President Trump warned against blocking the Strait of Hormuz, stating that US would respond by “blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.”

Tensions in West Asia

The conflict emerged when the United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran at the end of February. The targeted attacks led to the killing of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamanai, along with some of his family members. As a result, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was declared the new supreme leader of the country.

According to a Reuters report, Mojtaba Khamenei was also injured in the strikes, and he still has a disfigured face, with one or both of his legs injured, and multiple wounds, as told by three sources.

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