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US to send Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, says report

US to send Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, says report

Published date india.com Published: April 24, 2026 10:21 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
US sends Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, says report
US to send Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, says report

US-Iran Conflict: United States President Donald Trump is sending Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan, as reported by CNN on Friday, citing administration officials. According to the report, the envoy is being sent to hold negotiation talks with the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

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Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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