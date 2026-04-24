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US to send Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, says report

US to send Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, says report

US to send Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, says report

US to send Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, says report

US-Iran Conflict: United States President Donald Trump is sending Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan, as reported by CNN on Friday, citing administration officials. According to the report, the envoy is being sent to hold negotiation talks with the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

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