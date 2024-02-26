US Shooting: Man Shot Outside Philadelphia Bar, Critical

US Shooting: In another shooting incident in United States, a man was shot outside a bar on Sunday in Philadelphia. The 23-year-old victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his condition is critical.

Philadelphia: A man was shot by an unidentified person outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Onley neighbourhood on Sunday, NBC Philadelphia reported. According to local police, the victim was shot in the chest and his condition is critical. Police said that the incident happened about 12:42 a.m., when cops responded to a report of a shooting outside of the 5th Street Lounge. While reaching the scene, cops found the 23-year-old man lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have yet been made, but an investigation is ongoing.

Another shooting incident was reported in Florida, where a man was shot dead outside a shopping center on Boulevard on Sunday evening, WAFB9 News reported.

According to emergency response officials, the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. Sunday in Boulevard, near a shopping centre which is located between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and South Flannery Road.

Cops have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

