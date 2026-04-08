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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Iranian Supreme leader orders halt in firing, Pakistani PM invites both countries for talks on Friday

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has stated that it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war proposed by the United States. Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 8, 2026 8:40 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Iranian Supreme leader orders halt in firing, Pakistani PM invites both countries for talks on Friday
US President Donald Trump and Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

New Delhi: In a major development, Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has asked all its military units to stop firing after agreeing to two-week ceasefire with the United States. However, at the same time, it has also made it clear that this is not the end of a war. In a statement read on state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said, “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader’s order and cease their fire.” In a statement released after ceasefire announcement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said: “It is emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war… Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, has announced that the United States, Iran, and all their allies have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon.

What Pakistani PM Said:

In his statement announcing the truce, the Pakistani PM invited delegations from Tehran and Washington to Islamabad on “Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.” “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote.

US-Iran Ceasefire:

Live Updates

  • Apr 8, 2026 8:22 AM IST

    US-Iran Ceasefire Live: According to Iranian state media, the proposal accepted by the United States includes the following key conditions:

    Non-aggression pact between the US and Iran

    Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

    Recognition of Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights

    Lifting of all primary US sanctions

    Lifting of all secondary sanctions affecting third-party countries

    Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions against Iran

    Termination of all International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board resolutions

    Payment of compensation to Iran for damages

    Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

    Cessation of war across all fronts, including conflicts involving Iran-backed groups such
    as Hezbollah in Lebanon

    Ceasefire linked to Hormuz reopening

  • Apr 8, 2026 8:06 AM IST

    US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said US President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure as not “appropriate” on Wednesday but he welcomed a two-week ceasefire as “positive”.

  • Apr 8, 2026 7:50 AM IST

    US-Iran Ceasefire Live: “I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries,” he said. “And invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

  • Apr 8, 2026 7:47 AM IST

    US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he is inviting Iran and the United States to meet in Islamabad for further discussions.

  • Apr 8, 2026 7:46 AM IST

    US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Israel is continuing its attacks on Iran, a military official told AP on Wednesday. It comes shortly after the White House said Israel had agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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