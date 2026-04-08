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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Iranian Supreme leader orders halt in firing, Pakistani PM invites both countries for talks on Friday

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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Iranian Supreme leader orders halt in firing, Pakistani PM invites both countries for talks on Friday

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has stated that it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war proposed by the United States. Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

US President Donald Trump and Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

New Delhi: In a major development, Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has asked all its military units to stop firing after agreeing to two-week ceasefire with the United States. However, at the same time, it has also made it clear that this is not the end of a war. In a statement read on state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said, “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader’s order and cease their fire.” In a statement released after ceasefire announcement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said: “It is emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war… Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, has announced that the United States, Iran, and all their allies have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon.

What Pakistani PM Said:

In his statement announcing the truce, the Pakistani PM invited delegations from Tehran and Washington to Islamabad on “Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.” “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote.

US-Iran Ceasefire:

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