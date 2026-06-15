US-Iran Peace Deal: When and where will the deal be signed? Shehbaz Sharif gives major update, Pakistan PM says…

US President Donald Trump made the announcement of Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

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When and where will the deal be signed? Shehbaz Sharif gives major update (AI)

New Delhi: In a major announcement, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19. In a post on X, Sharif said, “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED.”

He added that both sides have declared the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” “The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland,” he said.

In the post, PM Sharif thanked the US and Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also extended sincere appreciation to “our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar”, for their support in reaching this agreement. “I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard,” he added.

ALSO READ: ‘Let the oil flow’: Trump announces completion of US-Iran peace deal, orders immediate removal of naval blockade on Hormuz

“With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony,” he concluded. He tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President J D Vance, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in his post.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations, facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran and hosting diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Hormuz Strait to open on Friday, says US President Donald Trump

Ending the 107-day war, the US and Iran finalised a deal, paving the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies. US President Donald Trump made the announcement of Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all,” Trump said, adding that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

“I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump said.

However, in a subsequent post, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will open on Friday after the official signing of the agreement. The finalisation of the deal, on a day when Trump turned 80, capped a tumultuous week of war and diplomacy when the US carried out strikes on Iran and the US president, at the last minute, backed off a threat to take control of the Kharg Island, the oil export hub of the Islamic Republic.

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me,” Trump said.

“The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World,” he said.

Here are some of the FAQs and answers on the US-Iran peace deal:

When will the US-Iran peace deal be signed?

According to President Donald Trump, the official signing ceremony for the US-Iran peace agreement is scheduled for June 19, 2026.

Where will the US-Iran peace deal be signed?

The agreement is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland

What are the key provisions of the proposed US-Iran peace deal?

According to reports, the agreement includes an end to military operations, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of certain restrictions on Iran, and a 60-day negotiation process on issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief.

What role did Pakistan play in the US-Iran peace talks?

The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government acted as a mediator between Washington and Tehran for several months. PM Sharif said Islamabad worked closely with both sides to facilitate negotiations and finalize the agreement.